Delhi Air Quality Level Drops Into 'Severe' Category, AQI Crosses 500 Mark

The national capital continued to choke with a thick layer of smog on Thursday, with the AQI recorded in the "severe" category for the second consecutive day this season. According to the latest information updated at 8 am at AQICN, two areas in Delhi, crossed the 500 mark. ITI Jahangirpuri recorded an AQI of 581 the highest, while Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 521.Meanwhile, several other areas like Narela, Punjabi Bagh, DITE Okhla, and Patparganj recorded the AQI over 400 mark. vThis comes as the city's 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI), which was recorded at 4 pm every day, stood at 418, up from 334 the previous day, which can trigger stringent restrictions under the third stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to mitigate hazardous conditions.