GRAP- 4 Implemented In Delhi As AQI Rises To Severe Plus Category: What Activities Are Prohibited?

The "severe" air pollution level in Delhi has triggered the implementation of GRAP Stage 4 anti-pollution measures in Delhi-NCR. The air quality in Delhi worsened further, recording an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 481 by 6 am on Monday morning, placing it in the "severe plus" category. Delhi's AQI readings, derived from 34 out of 40 monitoring stations, show that 32 stations reported "severe" levels above 400, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). An AQI of 401 to 450 is considered "severe," while above 450 is "severe plus," posing health risks for healthy individuals and serious impacts for those with pre-existing conditions. According to the Centre's Decision Support System for Air Quality Management, vehicles contributed 15.8 per cent of Delhi's air pollution on Sunday.