VIDEO: Home Ministry Grants Nod To Prosecute Arvind Kejriwal In Delhi Liquor Policy Scam

In a major blow to AAP convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Union Home Ministry has authorized the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to prosecute him under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). This development is linked to his alleged involvement in money laundering connected to the controversial liquor scam case.

The move intensifies the legal challenges for Kejriwal, with the ED now empowered to take further action in the investigation. This case continues to garner significant political and public attention, raising questions about accountability and governance within the AAP leadership.