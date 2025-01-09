sb.scorecardresearch
Published Jan 9, 2025 at 11:41 AM IST

VIDEO: Drama Outside Delhi CM Residence As AAP's Sanjay Singh, Saurabh Bhardwaj Take On Cops

In a significant development, police erected barricades and stationed a heavy presence of officers outside the bungalow at 6, Flagstaff Road. The move effectively blocked prominent AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Saurabh Bharadwaj from accessing the premises. This heightened security arrangement created a tense atmosphere as the leaders were prevented from proceeding further. The incident marks a dramatic turn of events, raising questions about the reasons behind the stringent measures. With barricades firmly in place and a noticeable police deployment, the situation has garnered widespread attention, fueling speculation and debates over the unfolding circumstances.

