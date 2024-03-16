The residents of Bengaluru, grappling with a severe drought situation, are facing a dire scarcity of drinking water. Particularly in areas like Sampangi Ramanagara and its surroundings, accessing clean water has become a daily challenge. Residents are frequently seen queuing up in front of RO water plants, clutching empty cans in hopes of securing their essential water supply. Compounding the issue, the traditional Cauvery water supply is also strained, leaving many in this region heavily reliant on alternative sources. Reports indicate dwindling water reserves at these plants, leading to restricted operating hours, with some facilities only open for a scant four to five hours per day. The public's plight underscores the urgent need for comprehensive water management strategies to mitigate the impact of the ongoing water crisis in Bangalore.