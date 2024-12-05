Published Dec 5, 2024 at 12:33 PM IST
Europe Choses ISRO Over SpaceX for PSLV-XL Proba-3 Launch: 10 Key Facts
India's ISRO secures another global win as Europe selects the PSLV-XL rocket for the Proba-3 satellite launch, bypassing SpaceX. This significant decision underlines ISRO's growing reliability in the global space race. The Proba-3 mission, designed for precision satellite formation flying, is set to showcase ISRO's engineering excellence. Key highlights include Europe’s trust in PSLV's proven track record, ISRO's cost-effectiveness, and the satellite's groundbreaking sun observation technology. The launch is scheduled to strengthen ISRO's reputation as a leading space agency. Stay tuned for the historic liftoff!