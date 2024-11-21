Nana Patole Over Exit Polls Result Says,' MVA Will Form Govt'

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole has confidently asserted that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government will be formed in the state under Congress leadership. Patole emphasized that the party's strong performance in the current voting trends, coupled with growing public support, positions Congress as the leading force in the alliance. He expressed optimism about the upcoming elections, stating that most Congress candidates are likely to emerge victorious, which would solidify the party's leadership in forming the government. Patole's remarks highlight the Congress party's belief in its ability to guide the MVA coalition to power in Maharashtra.