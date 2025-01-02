Breaking News: Fire Breaks Out At Textile Factory In Bengaluru

A devastating fire erupted in a textile factory in Bengaluru’s Bommasandra industrial area on Thursday, sending thick plumes of smoke billowing into the sky and causing widespread concern among nearby residents and workers. The fire has rapidly spread, engulfing multiple sections of the factory and blanketing the surrounding area in dense smoke. Authorities have reported no casualties so far, but there is growing uncertainty about whether workers are still trapped inside the premises. Emergency response teams, including firefighters and police personnel, are working tirelessly to control the blaze and assess the situation. The incident has caused significant disruption in the area, with roads blocked and nearby businesses affected by the heavy smoke. Efforts are underway to contain the fire and ensure the safety of everyone in the vicinity. This is a developing story, and more details will be shared as they emerge.