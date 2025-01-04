BJP Releases First List of Candidates for Delhi Polls, Fields Parvesh Verma Against Kejriwal

The Delhi Assembly Elections are scheduled to be held in late January or early February this year, setting the stage for a high-stakes political battle. As the polls approach, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its first list of candidates, signaling its readiness to challenge the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in key constituencies. In a strategic move, the BJP has fielded Parvesh Verma to contest against AAP chief and current Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from the prestigious New Delhi seat. Kailash Gehlot, a former AAP leader who recently switched allegiance to the BJP, will contest from Bijwasan, reflecting the party's focus on leveraging defections. Additionally, Ramesh Bidhuri has been named as the BJP candidate against Chief Ministerial candidate Atishi from Kalkaji, highlighting the party's intent to challenge AAP's leadership in strongholds.