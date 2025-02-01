'Daycare Cancer Centres to be set up in all District Hospitals': Big Announcement by FM Sitharaman

The Finance Minister began her speech by saying, 'Together, we aim to unlock India's potential under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.' 'Honourable Speaker, I present the Union Budget for 2025-26, which continues our efforts to boost growth.' India's economy remains the fastest-growing among major nations," FM began her speech with the remarks. The announcement made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman regarding the establishment of "Daycare Cancer Centres" in all district hospitals marks a significant step towards improving cancer treatment accessibility in India. These centres will provide crucial cancer care services, especially for patients who may not have access to specialized treatment in larger cities.