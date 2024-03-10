Lieutenant Umesh Keelu achieved the rank of officer in the Indian Army on March 09. Hailing from the challenging environment of Dharavi, Mumbai, he has surmounted numerous obstacles and is ready to serve his country. He is the first individual from Dharavi to attain such a position in the armed forces. In a video shared by PRO Defence Mumbai, Umesh Keelu shared his journey, highlighting the tremendous effort he put in to reach this milestone. He mentioned facing financial difficulties within his family and disclosed that he relied on a scholarship. Additionally, he worked at TCS for three years while simultaneously preparing for the SSB interview. After 13 attempts, he finally succeeded in his endeavor.