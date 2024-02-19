Published Feb 19, 2024 at 3:19 PM IST
Watch: Top 5 Moments Of PM Modi’s Speech
Addressing the BJP workers at the Bharat Mandapam in Delhi on February 18, PM Modi talked about the feats reached by the Modi-led government. He talked about India’s strong relationship with the Western countries. He set new goals for BJP workers for the next 100 days. During his speech, PM Modi also made scathing attacks on the Congress party over various issues like corruption, security, and more.
