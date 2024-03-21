Published Mar 20, 2024 at 6:45 PM IST
Victim's Kin Shares Chilling Details Of Badaun Double Murder | Watch
Badaun: In a harrowing incident in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun, two children brutally killed by a man wielding a shaving razor. The accused identified as Javed, reportedly attacked the siblings, Ayush and Honey while they were playing. Watch Video for more
