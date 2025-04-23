‘He Was the Only One Earning’: Family of Local Victim Grieves After Pahalgam Terror Attack

Pahalgam Terror Attack: A heartbreaking tragedy has struck families across the country after a deadly terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir’s Baisaran Valley, Pahalgam. At least 28 people, including several foreign tourists, lost their lives when gunmen opened fire on a group of visitors on Tuesday.

Among the victims was a local man who was the sole provider for his family. His loved ones are left shattered, struggling to come to terms with their loss.

The attack, believed to be carried out by terrorists linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, targeted tourists - many of them women and elderly - who were enjoying a peaceful ride through the scenic meadows. Dozens were injured and rushed to nearby hospitals. At least 12 tourists are said to be in stable condition after treatment at the Pahalgam hospital.

The nation is in mourning, and a large-scale search operation is now underway to track down those responsible. The attack has triggered widespread outrage and calls for justice.

