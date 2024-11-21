PM Modi Gets Highest Civilian Award 'The Order Of Excellence Of Guyana'

In a ceremony at the State House today, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana conferred upon Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi the highest national award of Guyana, "The Order of Excellence”, for his 'visionary statesmanship, for championing the rights of developing countries on the global stage, for exceptional service to the global community and for his commitment to strengthening India-Guyana relations.’ While accepting the award, the Prime Minister dedicated the honour to the people of India and to the deep-rooted historical ties between the people of the two countries. He emphasized that his State visit is testament to India's continued commitment towards deepening India-Guyana friendship. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is only the fourth foreign leader to be conferred with the highest National award of Guyana.&nbsp;&nbsp;