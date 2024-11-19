Himachal Bhavan In Delhi On Sale After Sukhu Govt Fails To Clear Power Firm's Due

The Himachal Pradesh High Court issued an order attaching Himachal Bhavan in Delhi after the Congress-led Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government failed to pay electricity dues amounting to around Rs 150 crore. The court has also directed the Principal Secretary of the Power Department to conduct a fact-finding inquiry to identify the officials responsible for the negligence that led to this situation. The court’s decision comes after the Sukhu government ignored previous orders to repay Rs 64 crore, which has now increased to nearly Rs 150 crore due to interest.&nbsp;