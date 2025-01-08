VIDEO: Centre Intensifies Surveillance After Eight Active HMPV Cases Are Reported

HMPV: In the wake of 8 reported cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in India, the Central Government has issued a directive to states, emphasizing the need to ramp up surveillance for respiratory illnesses. This includes closely monitoring Influenza-like Illnesses (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI). The government has also called for increased public awareness campaigns to educate citizens about preventive measures, early detection, and the importance of maintaining respiratory health. With the potential for HMPV to strain healthcare systems, these proactive steps aim to curb the spread and protect public health.