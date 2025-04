Adil Hussain, a local from Anantnag, was shot dead while courageously protecting tourists during the Pahalgam terror attack. His grieving family is demanding justice, revealing that Adil earned just Rs. 300 a day as a daily wage worker.

Following the horrific attack in Jammu & Kashmir’s Pahalgam, which claimed 26 innocent lives, authorities have launched a full-scale investigation and intensified security operations across the region to hunt down the Pakistan-backed perpetrators.