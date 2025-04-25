How Long Can Pakistan Survive If India Avenges Pahalgam Terror Attack? GD Bakshi Breaks It Down

What if India decides to hit back hard after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack? In this powerful analysis, Maj Gen (Retd) GD Bakshi dives deep into what a possible India-Pakistan conflict could look like—from surgical strikes and full-scale war to the nuclear threat that always looms large.

He breaks down the military strength, economic stress, and international pressure both nations might face. With Pakistan’s struggling economy and limited military endurance, can it really hold up if India decides to respond forcefully?

