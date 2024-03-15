Videos
Published Mar 15, 2024 at 1:32 PM IST
If Modi Govt Wins Over 400 Seats, Will It Become Dictatorial?
Home Minister Amit Shah in ANI Podcast with Smita Prakash, held a detailed discussion over the Citizenship Amendment Act. Many concerns have been raised that the Modi government may behave dictatorial if NDA grabs 400 seats in Lok Sabha elections. Amit Shah gave a reply and said that there were times when Gandhis used to get majority, Rajiv Gandhi too grabbed over 400 seats once.
Home Minister Amit Shah in ANI Podcast with Smita Prakash, held a detailed discussion over the Citizenship Amendment Act. Many concerns have been raised that the Modi government may behave dictatorial if NDA grabs 400 seats in Lok Sabha elections. Amit Shah gave a reply and said that there were times when Gandhis used to get majority, Rajiv Gandhi too grabbed over 400 seats once.
Published March 15th, 2024 at 13:32 IST
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.