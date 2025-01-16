VIDEO: IIT Baba Abhay Singh: From Aeronautical Engineering To Spiritual Awakening

Abhay Singh, also known as Masani Gorakh an IITian , barely 30 years old, holds a B.Tech in Aeronautical Engineering from IIT Bombay and pursued further engineering courses. He was employed in a lucrative position in Canada. However, three years ago, he chose to embrace a life of asceticism and is currently a prominent figure at the Maha Kumbh. Now a devotee of Lord Shiva, he dedicates himself to rigorous spiritual practices in pursuit of enlightenment.