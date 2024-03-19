India has again rejected China’s "absurd claims" and "baseless arguments" on Arunachal Pradesh. MEA on Mar 19 noted that people of Arunachal will "continue to benefit" from India's development programmes and infrastructure projects. MEA’s statement was in response to queries on remarks made by Chinese Defence Ministry Spox. The Chinese military on March 18 called the area an “inherent part of China’s territory”. A row broke out after China raked up the Arunachal issue following PM Modi’s visit to the east-Indian state. However, an insecure China was rattled by PM’s visit to the east-Indian state. The MEA sent out a strong rebuttal to China comments on PM Modi’s comments, the first time too. In an earlier statement, MEA noted that China's objection to visits by Indian leaders "does not stand to reason". Notably, PM Modi on March 9 had virtually inaugurated the strategic Sela Tunnel.

