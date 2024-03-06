The Indian Navy on Tuesday responded to a maritime emergency aboard the Liberian-flagged MV MSC Sky II after it was reportedly attacked by drones or missiles in the Gulf of Aden, as per the Navy’s spokesperson. The type of attack—missile or drone—has not yet been verified by the Navy. INS Kolkata responded to a fire on MV MSC Sky II in the Gulf of Aden. A team was dispatched to save the crew, and EOD was sent in to assess residual risks.



