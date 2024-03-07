×

Published Mar 7, 2024 at 9:17 AM IST

Lakshadweep Gets Its Second Strategic Naval Base

The Naval Detachment Minicoy has been commissioned as INS Jatayu, an upgraded naval base, marking an important milestone in the Indian Navy's resolve to incrementally augment security infrastructure at the strategic Lakshadweep Islands on Wednesday. Naval Detachment Minicoy was set up in the early 1980s under the operational command of the Naval Officer-in-Charge (Lakshadweep). Minicoy is the southernmost island of Lakshadweep, which straddles the vital Sea Lines of Communication (SLOCs). The establishment of an independent naval unit with the requisite infrastructure and resources will enhance the overall operational capability of the Indian Navy in the islands. The base will enhance operational reach and facilitate the Indian Navy's operational effort towards anti-piracy and anti-narcotics operations in the Western Arabian Sea. It will also augment the Indian Navy's capability as the first responder in the region and augment connectivity with the mainland. The establishment of a naval base is in line with the Government of India's focus on the comprehensive development of islands. INS Jatayu is the second naval base in Lakshadweep after INS Dweeprakshak in Kavaratti. With the commissioning of INS Jatayu, the Indian Navy will strengthen its foothold in the Lakshadweep islands and along with extending operational surveillance, reach and sustenance, it will usher in a new era of capacity building and comprehensive development of the island territories. 
 

Published March 7th, 2024 at 09:17 IST

Advertisement

Lakshadweep Gets Its Second Strategic Naval Base

Videos2 hours ago
