How Is PM Modi As A Boss? External Affairs Minister Jaishankar’s Response Makes Everyone Chuckle

When asked how PM Modi is as a boss, EAM Dr S Jaishankar says "I have daily appraisal sessions...In a way, I would say he's honestly a demanding boss. I say that because he prepares. If you're discussing something, you have to be fully prepared. You have to know what you're talking about to make your argument or case. You must stand your ground and you must have the data. A second characteristic I would say is that he is a very interactive boss. I have enjoyed working with him because he takes a call and then gives you that latitude. During the Ukraine crisis, he took a call that we need to get people out. Do what it takes. Use the Air Force. Use civil aviation. Talk to people. Tell me what I have to do. If I have to make a phone call, I will do. If you have to send ministers out there to do so. He gives you that operational freedom...It's not like, he's not tracking you, but he's not micromanaging you. I've enjoyed the experience of this job."