Massive Fire At Jhansi Medical College's NICU Kills At Least 10 Infants, Several Injured

At least 10 children died in a fire that engulfed the children's ward of a medical college in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district, officials said, as 16 others injured battled for life on Saturday. The Yogi Adityanath government on Saturday ordered a high-level probe whose report is to be submitted within 24 hours. The children in the outer part of the NICU were rescued, along with some of those in the interior part. Purported visuals from the medical college showed panic-struck patients and their caretakers being evacuated, even as several police personnel aided rescue and relief measures.