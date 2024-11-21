JMM Slams Exit Poll Numbers, Exudes Confidence In 'Retaining Power' In | Jharkhand Elections

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has rejected exit poll predictions suggesting a hung assembly in Jharkhand, calling them inaccurate and misleading. Confident in their ability to retain power, JMM leaders have highlighted their strong governance track record and the overwhelming public support they believe they enjoy. They assert that the exit polls fail to capture the ground realities and underestimate their performance in the elections. Emphasizing their faith in the democratic process, the JMM expressed optimism that the final vote count will reflect the people's trust in their leadership and reaffirm their position as the ruling party.&nbsp;&nbsp;