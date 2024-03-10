Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district underwent a remarkable transformation, evolving into a heaven for book lovers thanks to the district administration and a Non-Governmental Organisation. Bandipora’s Aragam village, nestled amidst the scenic beauty of the Himalayas has been designated as a book hub, with every household transforming into a mini-library. The project, dubbed the 'Valley of Knowledge', is set to position Aragam village as the largest book village in the region. Renowned for producing poets, writers, and authors, the district holds significant literary importance. The locals appreciated the opportunity to showcase their literary heritage while providing visitors with a serene environment conducive to creativity and introspection.