sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Russia-Ukraine War | Trump on India Fund | Delta Airlines plane crash | Mamata Banerjee | Ranveer Allahbadia | Champions Trophy 2025 |
News / Republic Videos / India News Videos / VIDEO: Kalinda Campus Horror, KIIT Students Express Outrage, Vandalise University Signboard
Published Feb 19, 2025 at 10:55 AM IST

VIDEO: Kalinda Campus Horror, KIIT Students Express Outrage, Vandalise University Signboard

Kalinda Campus Horror: Students' anger over recent events caused chaos at KIIT University's Kalinda Campus, where the university signboard was vandalized. Although the precise causes of the turmoil are still unknown, the protests show the growing dissatisfaction among students. As emotions on campus continue to increase, authorities are evaluating the situation.The growing unrest, which indicates a deeper degree of student dissatisfaction, raises questions about the administration's response and the larger implications for campus stability.

 

Follow: Google News Icon
  • share