Published Feb 18, 2024 at 8:45 PM IST
Kamal Nath to BJP? Close Aide Sajjan Singh Verma answers rumors
Amid strong speculations of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath joining BJP, Nath’s close aide and former minister Sajjan Singh Verma met him in Delhi on Sunday morning. The rumors of Kamal Nath and his son Nakul Nath joining BJP gained momentum after they flew to Delhi on February 17.
