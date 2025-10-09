Video: CCTV Shows Moment of Kanpur Market Blast, Several Injured

A CCTV footage has surfaced showing the exact moment two scooters exploded in Kanpur’s crowded Mishri Bazaar area on Wednesday evening, injuring at least eight people. The blast, which occurred around 7:15 PM, shattered nearby shops and left several pedestrians hurt.

Police Commissioner Raghuveer Lal said the cause could be linked to illegal firecrackers or other suspicious activity, and investigations are underway. Four of the injured suffered serious wounds, including a woman and a ragpicker, while others received minor injuries. One scooter was registered to Ashwini Kumar, among the injured, while the other’s owner, Vijender Rastogi, remains untraceable.