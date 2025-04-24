Kashmir Terror Attack: Pahalgam Carnage Stuns Nation with ISIS-Like Brutality

Pahalgam: In a horrifying attack that has shaken the entire nation, terrorists carried out ISIS-style killings in the peaceful valley of Pahalgam, Kashmir, targeting innocent tourists in a savage assault. The cold-blooded massacre has stunned the country and sparked serious concerns over the growing brutality of terror operations. This in-depth report delves into the grim details of the Kashmir terror strike, its far-reaching consequences, and the grim truth of how a land known for its beauty was turned into a scene of horror.