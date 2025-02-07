VIDEO: Nursing Student From Kerala Commits Suicide In Karnataka Allegedly Due To Pressure From College

A 19-yr-old Nursing Student Hailing From Kerala Has Committed Suicide At Karnataka College Alleging Pressure From Management. Students Have Started Staging Protests Demanding Justice. The Student Identified As Anamika Vinith Committed Suicide On Tuesday Night. According To The FIR Registered Based On The Complaint Of The Father, The Girl Had Expressed Her Reservations With The College's Functioning, Stating That She Couldn't Study And That There Was Pressure From The Management. An FIR Has Been Under Section 108 (Abetment To Suicide) Of The BNS And Ian nvestigation Is Underway.