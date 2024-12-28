VIDEO: 'Establish A Memorial For Dr Manmohan Singh': Kharge Writes To PM Modi

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has penned a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the establishment of a memorial to honor the legacy of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 92 due to age-related ailments. Dr. Singh, celebrated for his pivotal role in shaping India’s economic policies and his tenure as a reformist leader, leaves behind an indelible legacy. Kharge emphasized that a memorial would serve as a tribute to Singh's immense contributions to the nation, from the 1991 economic reforms to his impactful tenure as Prime Minister. The proposal has sparked discussions across political circles, with many acknowledging Singh's unparalleled influence on India’s socio-economic landscape. As the nation mourns his loss, the demand for a memorial reflects the widespread admiration for his visionary leadership and lifetime of public service.