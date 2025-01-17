VIDEO: This Is The Knife Attacker Used To Stab Saif Ali Khan; Removed During Surgery

Doctors at Lilavati Hospital have shared a health update assuring that the actor is recovering fast. They added that the wounds on the back can have chances of infection. For the unversed, Saif suffered an injury in the spine. The incident took place at 2 AM on Thursday when the attacker allegedly sneaked into Saif and Kareena Kapoor's luxurious Bandra home and attacked their house help after which Saif intervened. A statement issued by Saif’s treating doctor In Lilavati said, “Saif Ali Khan's condition is stable... Saif's condition is improving... Saif is feeling better.. He has been shifted to a special room. Shifted from ICU to a special room...Visitors have been restricted from meeting him.”