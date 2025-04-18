Kuwait Supports India's Bid for a Seat on the UN Security Council

Kuwait’s Permanent Representative to the UN has voiced support for India’s bid for permanent membership in the UN Security Council. This endorsement follows France’s recent backing of India’s push for a UNSC seat. Earlier in February, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar held talks with Kuwait's envoy Tareq Albanai, where India's UNSC aspirations were discussed. India has been advocating for a permanent seat in the Security Council for a long time, though opposition from China remains a major obstacle. Recently, India rejected religion-based criteria for UNSC reforms and instead emphasized the need for fair regional representation.