VIDEO: President Macron Says Paris AI Summit Is “A Wakeup Call” For A European Strategy | France AI Summit

French President Emmanuel Macron left an AI summit in Paris on Monday evening, after giving a speech during which he described the two-day gathering as “a wakeup call” for a European strategy to get competitive in a tech world now dominated by the US and China. Macron also called on “simplifying” rules in France and the European Union to allow AI advances, citing sectors like healthcare, mobility, energy, and “resynchronize with the rest of the world.” The AI summit has drawn world leaders, top tech executives, and policymakers to discuss artificial intelligence’s impact on global security, economics, and governance. High-profile attendees include Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing, signalling Beijing’s deep interest in shaping global AI standards. The summit underscores a three-way race for AI supremacy: Europe striving to regulate and invest, China expanding access through state-backed tech giants, and the U.S. under Trump prioritizing a hands-off approach.