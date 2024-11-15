Major Reshuffle In Jammu And Kashmir Police Amid Terror Concerns: 9 Districts Get New SSPs

In a major reshuffle in the Jammu and Kashmir police, at least 38 police officers including IPS officers have been transferred and assigned new responsibilities in the Union Territory. The transfer of IPS officers included the Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) of 09 districts of the UT, amidst the concern over the increasing terrorist attacks in the past few months. The transfer and postings of district police chiefs of Baramulla, Ganderbal, Handwara, Rajouri, Samba, Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, Reasi and the police district of Awantipora have taken place with six of 10 districts of Jammu division getting new police chiefs.