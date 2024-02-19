Published Feb 19, 2024 at 9:23 PM IST
R Bangla Reporter Arrested: Free Him Immediately, Arnab Demands Mamata
Republic Bangla reporting on ground from Shandeshkhali has been attacked, assaulted and arrested on the instruction of the Mamata Banerjee government. Arnab Goswami has now reacted to reporter Santu Pan's arrest and asked for the immediate release of the reporter as law and order situation worsens in Sandeshkhali.
Republic Bangla reporting on ground from Shandeshkhali has been attacked, assaulted and arrested on the instruction of the Mamata Banerjee government. Arnab Goswami has now reacted to reporter Santu Pan's arrest and asked for the immediate release of the reporter as law and order situation worsens in Sandeshkhali.