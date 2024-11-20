Breaking: 15 Manipur Congress Leaders, Including Ex-CM, Protest Chidambaram's Controversial 'X' Post

Fifteen members of the Manipur Pradesh Congress, including prominent leaders such as former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh and former Deputy Chief Minister Gaikhangam, have collectively called for action against senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram over a controversial post he shared on the social media platform 'X'. The post, which stirred significant backlash, was subsequently deleted by Chidambaram. However, the Manipur Congress leaders have expressed their dissatisfaction, stating that the remarks were inappropriate and demanded accountability for the statement. They emphasized that such incidents could harm the party's image and called for immediate steps to address the issue, ensuring it aligns with the party’s values and sensitivities.