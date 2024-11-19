Manipur Unrest : Internet Services Remain Suspended In 7 District

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh convened a high-level meeting following the recent killings in Jiribam, signaling the state’s firm response to escalating tensions. During the meeting, CM Singh assured that strict action would be taken against the perpetrators, emphasizing the government’s commitment to maintaining law and order.In a preventive measure to curb misinformation and unrest, internet and mobile data services have been suspended across seven districts, including Imphal West and Imphal East. The suspension is set to remain in effect until 5:15 PM on Wednesday. These steps are part of a broader effort to restore peace and stability in the region following the tragic incident.