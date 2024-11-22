Police Arrests 7 More Miscreants In Connection With Manipur Violence, 32 Arrested So Far

In a significant update, Manipur Police arrested seven more people on Friday in connection with November 16 arson and property damage incidents involving elected members. The total number of arrests now stands at 32. The new arrests were made on November 20 and 21, Manipur police officials said. In a social media post, Manipur Police informed, “In connection with cases related to arson/damage of properties of elected members on 16.11.2024, Manipur Police arrested 07 (seven) more persons on 20.11.2024 and 21.11.2024 in addition to the 25 (twenty-five) persons arrested on earlier days.”