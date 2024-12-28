VIDEO: Why Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh Always Wore A Blue Turban?

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh's consistent choice of a blue turban is deeply rooted in personal preference and cultural symbolism. In Sikhism, the turban is a sacred article of faith representing dignity, honour, and commitment to spiritual values. Blue, in particular, often signifies peace, tranquillity, and resilience—qualities Dr Singh embodies. His blue turban became a recognizable part of his identity, reflecting his calm and composed demeanour during his tenure.