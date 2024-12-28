VIDEO: Centre To Allocate Space For Manmohan Singh’s Memorial In Delhi

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is set to be cremated with full state honors at Nigambodh Ghat on the Yamuna's banks on Saturday. However, the announcement by the Home Ministry sparked controversy, with the Congress criticizing the government for not honoring its request to conduct the last rites at a location that could later serve as a memorial for Singh. The party called the decision "a deliberate insult" to India's first Sikh Prime Minister. According to the government, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge submitted a request on Saturday morning for space to establish a memorial for Singh. The Home Ministry clarified that after a Cabinet meeting, Home Minister Amit Shah informed Kharge and Singh's family that space would be allocated for the memorial. However, it noted that the cremation and other formalities could proceed as planned, as forming a trust and identifying a suitable location would take time. Government sources stated that Kharge discussed the matter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and later followed up with a letter. During conversations with both the PM and Shah, Kharge reportedly acknowledged the practical challenges of immediately identifying a memorial site. However, Congress later accused the government of disrespecting Singh’s legacy, further fueling the controversy.