PM Modi Calls Out Opposition Says, 'Conspiracy Being Hatched To Divide Society'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said some people were trying to divide the society for their vested interests and need to be defeated, and stressed on the need for unity and integrity to make India a developed nation by 2047. "Unity among citizens and integrity of the nation is important to make India a developed nation by 2047. But, unfortunately some people are trying to divide our society on caste, religious, linguistic, men-women, village-city lines due to their vested interests or due to their narrow-mindedness," the PM said. "We have to understand their intentions and will have to unite to defeat them," he said in his address via video conferencing.