PM Modi Honoured For Helping Dominica During Pandemic, India Supplied 70,000 Doses Of Vaccine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with Dominica's top honour for his contributions to the Caribbean country during the COVID-19 pandemic and his efforts to strengthen the relationship between India and Dominica. PM Modi, who is in Guyana on the last leg of his three-nation visit, was conferred the "Dominica Award of Honour" by President Sylvanie Burton of Dominica during the India-CARICOM Summit in Georgetown on Wednesday in the presence of Dominica’s Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit.