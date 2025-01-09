VIDEO: PM Modi To Inaugurate 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention In Bhubaneswar Today at 10 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 18th Pravasi Bhartiya Divas Convention in Bhubaneswar Today at 10 AM. This year's theme, "Diaspora's Contribution to a Viksit Bharat," highlights the Indian diaspora's role in the nation's development. Odisha Deputy CM Pravati Parida called the event a significant achievement for promoting tourism, while G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant emphasized Odisha's potential as a top tourist destination. During the inauguration, PM Modi will also flag off the Pravasi Bhartiya Express, a special tourist train for Indian diaspora members. He will also open four exhibitions and visit promotional stalls set up by union ministries and state governments, including Odisha, Maharashtra, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and Gujarat. The Prime Minister will return to Delhi after his engagements.