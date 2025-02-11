BREAKING: PM Modi Opens Door For India To Host AI Summit Next

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday made a strong case for collective global efforts to establish governance and standards for artificial intelligence (AI) to uphold shared values and address risks. Co-Chairing the AI Action Summit along with French President Emmanuel Macron, Modi said that AI is changing the polity, economy, security and society. "There is a need for collective global efforts to establish governance and standards that uphold our shared values, address risks and build trust," Modi said. The prime minister further said that AI is writing the code for humanity in this century. During the AI Action Summit at the Grand Palais in Paris, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed on the need to address inherent biases in artificial intelligence. Highlighting the importance of ethical AI development, he cautioned against the risks posed by biased algorithms and stressed the need for responsible innovation to ensure AI serves humanity fairly.