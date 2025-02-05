VIDEO: 8 Minutes Of PM Modi Shredding Congress To Bits In Lok Sabha

In his Lok Sabha address, delivered just a day before the Delhi Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress party. He highlighted several key issues, including the party's disrespect towards President Droupadi Murmu, Rajiv Gandhi's controversial 'Rs 1' remark, and Rahul Gandhi's foreign policy speeches. Modi also criticized Congress for demanding a caste census and for its stance on triple talaq. His remarks were aimed at exposing the party's inconsistencies and undermining its credibility, positioning the BJP as the party committed to the nation’s welfare and progress.