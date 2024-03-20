Videos
Published Mar 20, 2024 at 6:16 PM IST
Mother Of Children Killed In UP’s Badaun Inconsolable
A local barber hacked two boys to death and critically hurt a third in an axe attack on Tuesday in Baba Colony here, an officer said. He was gunned down in an encounter hours later, he said. A man who had recently opened a barber shop in the locality entered a house and attacked three brothers -- Ayush, 12, Ahaan alias Honey, 8, and Yuvraj, 10, with an axe. SSP on the case reveals what the accused did after murdering the two minors in their home and what led to his encounter.
